Schools told to hold campaign on single use plastic ban

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued clear instructions to all schools across the country to carry out campaigns for ban on single use of plastics.

In a circular, MHRD has directed all schools to avoid single use plastic, both within and outside their premises. The schools have been asked to involve students studying in class 6 to 12 in the activities and campaigns in this regard.

Each state has been asked to share the activities taken place on plastic waste free campus with the ministry.