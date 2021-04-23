Scientific survey on deemed forest across Karnataka: Limbavali

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali said that a scientific survey on the deemed forest will be conducted across Karnataka.

"I have directed the forest department officials to conduct the survey and submit a detailed report. Based on the report, an affidavit will be submitted to the Supreme Court," he told media persons in Puttur on Friday.

He said the survey will throw light on the extent of the deemed forest used for the construction of houses and farming. Also, which portion of the forest can be retained needs to be documented in the survey report, he noted.

Earlier, in a meeting with the officials from the Mangaluru Circle, he directed the officials to submit a report on the deemed forest in Mangaluru Circle. Dakshina Kannada district has a vast forest area. Those, who have encroached upon more than three acres of land, should be evicted immediately, he said.

The minister said 624 families had agreed to relocate from the Kudremukh wildlife division. As many as 760 families are still residing inside the forest. "Efforts are on to persuade them to relocate. Those, who come out of the forest, will be given a good package," he stated.