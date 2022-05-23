SDME Secretary Dr B Yashovarma passes away

SDME Secretary Dr B Yashovarma passes away

During his tenure as the principal of SDM College Ujire, the college was accredited with ‘A’ grade three consecutive times by NAAC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 23 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 12:27 ist
Dr B Yashovarma. Credit: DH File Photo

Dr B Yashovarma, secretary of SDM Educational Society in Ujire, passed away in Singapore late Sunday night.

He was undergoing treatment in Singapore. A resident of Peradi Beedu in Belthangady taluk, he was the son of late Raghuchandra, a Kannada 'Pandit' at Jain High School in Moodbidri.

He had served as principal of SDM College in Ujire. After retiring as principal, he was serving as the secretary of SDM Educational Society.

During his tenure as the principal of SDM College Ujire, the college was accredited with ‘A’ grade three consecutive times by NAAC.

He is the brother of Hemavathi Heggade, the wife of Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

 