SDME Secretary Dr B Yashovarma passes away

Dr B Yashovarma, secretary of SDM Educational Society in Ujire, passed away in Singapore late Sunday night.

He was undergoing treatment in Singapore. A resident of Peradi Beedu in Belthangady taluk, he was the son of late Raghuchandra, a Kannada 'Pandit' at Jain High School in Moodbidri.

He had served as principal of SDM College in Ujire. After retiring as principal, he was serving as the secretary of SDM Educational Society.

During his tenure as the principal of SDM College Ujire, the college was accredited with ‘A’ grade three consecutive times by NAAC.

He is the brother of Hemavathi Heggade, the wife of Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala.

