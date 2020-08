Search for the bodies of three more persons who went missing from the landslide-affected Talacauvery continued on Wednesday as well.

The whereabouts of priest Narayana Achar’s wife Shantha, assistant priests Ravikiran Bhat and Shrinivas are not yet known.

Search operation is being carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police and emergency services personnel using three excavators, at the trench near Nagatheertha, where the priest’s body was traced on Tuesday.