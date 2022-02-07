Second round counselling likely for appointment of guest faculties

2nd round counselling likely for guest faculties

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 07 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 03:46 ist
Representative image

The department of college education is thinking of conducting the second round of counselling for appointment of guest faculties as around 850 candidates who attended counselling and selected colleges have not reported to work.

Data from the department shows that 850 candidates have not reported to the respective colleges yet and submitted the necessary documents. To fill these vacancies, the department is thinking of conducting a second round of online counseling.

Meanwhile, 120 candidates were caught submitting fake/wrong documents.

"These candidates were given postings. But during verification, the documents submitted by these candidates were found to be fake and wrong," said an official from the department.

It is planning to blacklist these candidates even in future, as they tried to misguide the department by submitting fake documents.

The department had received 60,000 plus applications, of which 50% were eligible for postings.

The total number of vacancies available is 10,600, at 430 government degree colleges in the state. 

 

Karnataka
Education
counselling
India News

