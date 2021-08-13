Security tightened across Karnataka for I-Day 

Security tightened across Karnataka for Independence Day 

In Bengaluru, the police checked for suspicious objects and persons in crowded places on Thursday and deployed extra forces

DHNS
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 05:47 ist
The checking will be conducted at religious places, parks and other places. Credit: Reuters Photo

The police have taken measures to beef up security across the state ahead of the Independence Day. 

In Bengaluru, the police checked for suspicious objects and persons in crowded places on Thursday and deployed extra forces, including reserve police, in a few places. The forces, including the bomb and sniffer dog squads, visited and checked each and every corner of the crowded places. They also checked the baggage of a few people at bus
stations.   

A senior police officer said the additional forces are going to be deployed in all crowded places including places where the national flag will be hoisted including in Bengaluru.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said, “Our teams visited the public places with high footfalls and they checked for suspicious persons and objects. Public and commercial establishments in the crowded places have been told to keep vigil in their surroundings and alert the police if anything is found suspicious.”  

DG&IGP Praveen Sood has given instructions to all superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners to take necessary security measures in their respective jurisdictions.

The checking will be conducted at religious places, parks and other places. The intelligence police are also keeping watch on the movement of anti-national elements, Sood said. 

