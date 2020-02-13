Sedition case: Arrest isolates girl’s mother from relatives

Nazbunnisa, the mother of a girl student, who was took part in a controversial play on Citizenship Amendment Act staged at Shaheen Primary School here last month, has been isolated from her relatives since her arrest by the police on a sedition charge.

According to a reliable source, her relatives are not openly claiming her to be their relatives as they do not want to court the controversy. Not even a single relative met her in the jail since her arrest.

The woman, who hails from Hallikhed village in Humnabad taluk, lost her husband a few years ago. She owned some land in the village. As the land was not fertile, Nazbunnisa along with her daughter moved to Bidar last year and had taken a small house on rent. She got her admitted to Shaheen Primary School which gave free admission as she hails from a poor family.

Fareeda Begum, headmistress of the primary school, reportedly went into depression after her arrest. Begum, who has been working in the school for the past 29 years, has been running the family as her husband is doing some odd works. She has two daughters.