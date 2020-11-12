Seeking tribal status for Kodavas is not legal: Y K Ganesh

Codava National Council has been seeking tribal status for the Kodava community. The move by the CNC is not legal, said Karnataka Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti president Y K Ganesh.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, he said demands are being made to add Kodava community to the list of tribal communities.

“But, as per the studies conducted by experts, Kodavas are not the aboriginals of Kodagu. They migrated from outside Kodagu. After coming to Kodagu, they followed the practices of the tribal community according to the climate and demography of Kodagu. They only followed the lifestyle of tribals,” he added.

Ganesh further said, “There are 18 various categories in Kodava speaking people. If the affluent among them have been considered as tribals, the question arises as to why the financially less privileged cannot be considered as tribals. This way, the demand for tribal status by other Kodava speaking people from other non-Kodava communities holds more relevance.

“Why is the CNC not asking to consider the financially backward communities as tribals?” he asked.

He also said that the demand by CNC to consider only the rich and influential Kodavas as tribals is a selfish motive.

“The children from the adivasi communities are not getting access to education. The adivasi communities do not have government facilities. Most of them are working as plantation labourers and are staying in line houses.

If Kodavas are declared as tribals, then the atrocities on the adivasis will only increase, he said.