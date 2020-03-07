Seer commits suicide in T Narasipur

Mahadeva Swami, 49, head of Benakanahalli Pattada Mutt, a branch of the Suttur Mutt in the taluk, reportedly committed suicide at the Mutt on Saturday.

According to sources, the Swami was suffering health issues and was under depression. He was serving the Mutt for the last 27 years. He was suffering from health issues for the last seven years.

However, the villagers suspected foul play and have lodged a police complaint.

The body of the seer was taken out in a procession in the village. Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, pontiffs of Vatalu Mutt and other Mutts attended the final rites held on the Mutt premises.