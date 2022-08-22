Senior journalist Gurulingaswamy Holimath no more

Senior journalist and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s media coordinator Gurulingaswamy Holimath passed away on Monday morning due to a heart attack. He was 45.

An alumnus of Karnatak University Dharwad, Gurulingaswamy started his career with an internship at DH.

He went on to work with Kannada Prabha, Vijay Karnataka, ETV and TV5.

Gurulingaswamy was appointed as Bommai’s media coordinator in August last year. Before that, he was Bommai’s media manager during his stint as home minister.

On Monday morning, Gurulingaswamy is said to have experienced chest pain during his workout session at the gym. He succumbed to a heart attack later.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others expressed condolences.