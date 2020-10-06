Senior Kannada film director Nagesh Babu passes away

Senior Kannada film director Nagesh Babu (87) died of old age at a private hospital here on Tuesday morning.

He is survived by wife Shyamala and three children.

Babu hailed from Belakawadi in Mandya district. He relocated to Madras in order to make a career in the film industry after completing his graduation in Bengaluru in 1956. He began his career as an assistant director with 'Premada Putri' (1957) film.

He worked as an assistant director for 'Bettada Kalla' and 'Prathima' films. He was the technical director for Tulu film 'Koti Channaiah'. He wrote scripts for 'Toogudeepa' and 'Nanna Kartavya' films. He directed and produced 'Anireekshita' (1970) film.

He launched the Three Stars photography institute in Madras. He also started the Pragati studio in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru. This studio was involved in the production of over 300 Kannada films. He served as superintendent in the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. He played a role in the supply of raw film reels. The Pragati studio halted operations in 2005. He has been away from the film industry since then.

Babu's 'Tatvamasi-You Are That' (2009), an 87-minute long documentary in English was screened on several international platforms.