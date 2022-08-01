Servant steals US dollars, wristwatches from M B Patil's house

Foreign currency, wristwatches and other valuables were stolen from former home minister M B Patil's house in the upscale Sadashivanagar area, central Bengaluru.

The theft occurred in May, but remained under wraps for weeks because no police complaint was filed until early July. The house is located at 4th main, 18th cross in Sadashivanagar.

Siddu, a cook at the former minister's house, made inquiries and asked the six servants working there to confess if they had stolen the valuables. But nobody admitted.

On June 30, Siddu told his colleagues that he was going to file a police complaint because nobody confessed.

The next day, Jayant Kumar Das, 37, a native of Odisha, working as a laundryman at the minister's house, didn't report for work. Siddu went to his place and learnt that he had vacated it.

Siddu was certain that Das was behind the theft. Das, who washed and ironed Patil's clothes, was given access to his bedroom to keep them there.

Siddu told Patil about Das' disappearance. The former minister asked him to file a police complaint on his behalf, because he wasn't in town.

In a police complaint that he filed on July 4, Siddu said $1,000, a Nokia smartphone, five wristwatches and some other valuables were stolen from Patil's bedroom.

Police took up a case and started tracking Das' movements. They soon learnt he had fled to Odisha.

A police team went in search of him and eventually traced him to Barada, a village near Cuttack, on July 30 and brought him to Bengaluru on August 1.

According to police, Das had stolen Rs 70,000 in cash, watches worth Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.

Das told the police he had exchanged the dollars and spent up the money. As for the wristwatches, he had gifted three of them to different people in his native place.

R Srinivas Gowda, deputy commissioner of police (central), said: "The suspect stole the valuables over two to three months. We have arrested him and taken him into custody for questioning."