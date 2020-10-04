Govt can't act like East India Company: Karnataka HC

Service Rules: Govt can't act like East India Company, says Karnataka High Court

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 04 2020, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 02:16 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court has observed that being a model employer, the state government cannot act as the East India Company when dealing with the Service Rules. The court made this observation while setting aside the order cutting short the deputation of an engineer.

The state government had posted C B Chikkalagi as assistant executive engineer Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Vijayapur sub-division from his parent Public Works Department (PWD) in June 2017. The RDPR cancelled his deputation and sent him back to his parent department in February 2020. He moved the petition before the high court after the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KAT) rejected his application, challenging the order.

A division bench of the Kalaburagi bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice P N Desai observed that a borrowing department cannot cut short the tenure of the deputation unilaterally, in the absence of authorisation. The bench said that sending an officer on deputation without prior consultation also involved denigration of the civil servant who needed to be treated with some respect. "It hardly needs to be stated that the government being a model employer cannot act as the East India Company of the bygone days when the conditions of service are broadly regulated by the Service Rules," the bench observed.

The court said that Rule 50 of the Karnataka Civil Services Rules provides for a maximum period of five years for deputation. The bench directed the state government to restore the services of the petitioner in RDPR within 15 days.

 

 

