Services at several hospitals, govt offices hit as staff test positive

Work at several hospitals, police stations, government offices and a nationalised bank branch was paralysed after the staff at these establishments tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Fear of contracting the virus has gripped the employees of several government offices and agencies in Shahapur taluk, Yadgir district, after their colleagues tested positive for the disease.

According to the sources in Shahpur taluk administration, as many as 12 employees of Bhimarayanagudi notified area committee have contracted the Covid-19, 13 cops and staff of Bhimarayanagudi police station, 16 staff of Shahapur police station and 12 staff of Shahapur government hospital also have tested positive in the last few days.

The affected hospitals and government agencies are managing with skeletal staff and only emergency cases/work are being taken up. All infected government staff were admitted to Yadgir and Bhimarayanagudi hospitals.

Two frontline warriors at the Chitradurga Covid hospital - a staff nurse and a lab technician - tested positive for the Covid-19 on Monday.

In Channapatna, Ramanagar district, a private doctor of a nursing home in Kuvempunagar contracted the virus. The doctor had quarantined himself after he developed symptoms a few days back.

The tahsildar’s office in Navalgund in Dharwad district was sealed for two days starting Monday, after a woman staffer tested positive for

Covid-19.

The Cesc office in Saraguru in Mysuru district was closed temporarily after an engineer contracted the virus.

The employees of Syndicate Bank Mudigere branch have been told to go on home quarantine after their colleague contracted Covid-19 on Monday. The infected staffer used to travel from Chikkamagaluru to Mudigere daily. Contact tracing is underway

The LIC office in Hiriyur, Chitradurga, was shut for a day on Monday after a development officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The Kuknoor police station in Koppal district was sealed on Monday after three constables there tested positive for coronavirus. The cops had worked in containment zones for the past one month.

The office of the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in Kundapur, Dakshina Kannada, was temporarily shifted to the office of circle inspector on Monday after a staff contracted the virus. All employees of the ASP office have been sent for home quarantine.

Mysuru sees single-day high of 151 cases

Meanwhile, Mysuru saw a record single-day tally of 151 cases in the last 24 hours. The district is 34 short of reaching four-figure mark. Covid-19 infections continued to swell in the virus hotspots - Bengaluru Urban (1315 fresh cases), Yadgir (162), Dakshina Kannada (131) and Ballari (106). Twenty districts recorded infections in two digits with five of them reporting 50-plus cases.