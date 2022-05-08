Set up grievances cell, Bommai tells DCs

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to set up a separate cell in each district to address the grievances of the public.

Speaking at a meeting of DCs to review the implementation of budget announcements, he said that the chief ministers' office had received 16,436 applications from various districts. Of these, 10,000 have been sent to DCs for redressal, he said.

With a fourth wave of Covid on the horizon, the number of tests should be increased in all districts. DCs should ensure 100 per cent vaccination in the 15-18 age group, Bommai said.

Noting that there were irregularities in providing relief to various beneficiaries, the CM said that such lapses should be curbed. The government would neither tolerate corruption nor any delay tactics. Such practices have a negative impact on the reputation of the government, he said.

The DCs should visit offices of tahsildars and additional DCs once every month and ensure that there aren't any pending applications, the CM directed.