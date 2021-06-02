'Seva hi Sangatan reached 1 crore people in Karnataka'

Around 19 lakh BJP workers were involved in various service activities during the ‘Seva hi Sangatan’ programme held to mark the seven years of the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that the 12 activities carried out as part of the programme — which included the distribution of ration kits, food packets, masks, sanitisers and others — reached around one crore people in the state.

Events were held in 18,418 villages of the state, he added.

Another general secretary Ashwathnarayan said that the party had even offered financial assistance to those in need during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

There has been some criticism of the services offered. Opposition parties should not limit themselves to criticism and should cultivate a habit of appreciating the good work done, he said.