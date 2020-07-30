Seven more Covid-19 fatalities, 208 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

Seven more Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. Total coronavirus deaths in the district have risen to 142.

According to officials, a 52-year-old man from Padubidri suffering from hypoxemia/refractory, septic shock, renal failure, arrhythmias and pulmonary thromboembolism was admitted to a private hospital on July 2 and died on July 27. He was positive for Covid-19.

Another victim, a 62-year-old man from Bantwal suffering from leukaemia, pneumonia and Covid-19 was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 24, but failed to respond to treatment and died on July 28. A 69-year-old woman from Mangaluru who was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 9 passed away on July 28. She was suffering from cancer, cardiac ailment and pneumonia.

A 73-year-old man from Mangaluru was also in the list of fatalities. With symptoms of diabetes and respiratory infection, he was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 23 and died on July 28.

A 66-year-old man from Dharwad, the fifth victim to the deadly virus, was admitted to a private hospital on July 12 and died on July 28. He was suffering from type 2 respiratory failure, pneumonia and cardiac ailment.

Another 66-year-old man from Karwar suffering from respiratory failure succumbed to Covid-19 on July 28. A 39-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, secondary bacterial infection, renal failure, cardiorespiratory failure died at a private hospital on July 28.

208 new cases

The Covid-19 cases continue to surge with 208 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s total tally to 5,311.

Of the fresh cases, 65 infected are primary contacts of already infected persons. A total of 73 persons with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 12 with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) too have been confirmed with Covid-19 infection. Further, the contacts tracing of 58 persons is underway, stated the officials.

On a positive note, 118 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the district.

In Udupi

Udupi district recorded 173 new cases. The total cases in the district are 3,895. A total of 2,323 patients have been discharged in the district after recovery.

As many as 42 persons with symptoms of ILI, SARI and Covid-19 suspects have been admitted to isolation wards. The district has tested 30,260 samples so far. Of the total cases, Kundapura taluk recorded the highest with 1,828 cases, said the officials.

Four more Covid-19 fatalities were reported in Udupi, taking the district’s tally to 25. Three persons were suffering from ILI and one was suffering from a respiratory infection and failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to the virus. They were aged 60 (2 persons), 62 and 75.

The officials on Wednesday collected 824 samples and sent them for testing. The reports of 835 samples are pending.

