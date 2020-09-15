Sex detemination: HC tells govt to enforce rules

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure periodical training to appropriate authorities appointed to implement the provisions of Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act 1994.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka disposed of the PIL filed by former MLA Dr Sarvabhouma S Bagali seeking direction to check thriving sex determination centres in some districts bordering Maharashtra. The bench disposed of the petition after going through the affidavit filed by the state government on the directions of the court.

Dr Saravabouma S Bagali, former MLA from Indi constituency, and also a retired District Health and Family Welfare officer, had filed the PIL. He claimed that people from the neighbouring Maharashtra were crossing the border at some places in Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Bidar and Belagavi districts to get sex determination tests conducted by obstetricians.

The petitioner also contended that the provisions of Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act 1994 and The Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Rules,1996 were not effectively implemented in Karnataka.