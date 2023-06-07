Sexual harassment charge against GU guest lecturer

An audio clip of a guest lecturer of the MBA Department at Gulbarga University (GU), allegedly seeking sexual favour from his student, has gone viral on social media. The guest lecturer has purportedly asked the girl to become his friend and come to his room, in the audio clip.
The audio is said to have been recorded a few months ago and the girl has already passed out from the University.
In-charge vice-chancellor V T Kamble said that the audio clip has not come to his notice. However, he said that he would look into it and a proper inquiry would be conducted about the authenticity of the audio clip.
No complaint has been filed so far in this connection.
