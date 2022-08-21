Shadow of Veer Savarkar looms over Ganesh festival in Karnataka

With Hindu organizations deciding to install the portrait of Veer Savarkar beside the statues and idols of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh festival which is celebrated with fervour in Karnataka, it is expected to pose a challenge to the authorities.

All sections of society come forward to celebrate the Ganesh festival which falls on August 31. The preparations have started for the grand celebrations this time as people were not able to celebrate the festival for the last 2 years due to covid.

The row which broke out on the 75th Independence Day on August 15 over the installation of Veer Savarkar's banners in Shivamogga and other places in Karnataka has taken a political turn. Two persons have been stabbed and one of the assailants was shot in the leg by the police in Shivamogga.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that Veer Savarkar's flex was put up in a Muslim majority area while reacting to the incident and creating a big controversy. Siddaramaiah was slammed by BJP leaders for his comments and charged with indulging in divisive politics.

Meanwhile, Hindu organizations have taken a decision to install the photographs of Veer Savarkar beside the idols of Lord Ganesh this time. The decision is likely to create a huge controversy as Lord Ganesh's idols are kept in every lane, every junction across the state.

Pramod Muthalik, founder of the Shri Ram Sena has announced that he has given a call for Hindu activists to celebrate Lord Ganesh Utsav as 'Veer Savarkar Utsav'. "Veer Savarkar's photo will be kept beside the Lord Ganesh idol and worshipped," he stated.

Veer Savarkar was a prominent freedom fighter who was imprisoned for 11 years in the dreaded Andaman jail. Those who do not know history are abusing and insulting Veer Savarkar. "Shri Ram Sena has decided to celebrate this year's Ganesh festival as Savarkar's festival. Various programmes, competitions will be organized during the festival and awareness will be created about Veer Savarkar in Karnataka," Muthalik said.

The authorities are keeping their fingers crossed over the development as this will definitely be opposed by various sections of people. With assembly elections around the corner, the opposition parties in Karnataka will object to it strongly and there will be a law and order situation in the state it is feared.

Meanwhile, the Wakf Board has demanded that celebration of Eid Milad should be allowed on the lines of the Lord Ganesh festival in schools and a classroom should be reserved for performing namaz.

Education Minister B C Nagesh, while granting permission to celebrate the Ganesh festival in schools, has clearly refused to entertain the demand of the Wakf Board. BJP MP for Mysuru and Kodagu Pratap Simha stated that followers of minority religions, Christianity and Islam which came to India seeking refuge can't question the culture and traditions of the land.

With a bitter political war on between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Karnataka to wrest power in the upcoming assembly elections, this Lord Ganesh Utsav is likely to witness high political drama in the state.