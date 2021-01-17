Shah tells Yediyurappa to rein in disgruntled legislators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to rein in on disgruntled legislators and to ensure that the state government was not publicly critised by them. The directions were issued to the CM during the BJP state core committee meeting held late Saturday evening.

Adding fuel to speculations that all was not hunky-dory with the BJP central leadership and Yediyurappa, Shah held a meeting with four state leaders after the core committee meeting ended. Union Parliamentary Affairs and Coal minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, BJP general secretary C T Ravi and state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel were part of the meeting, held after Yediyurappa had left the venue.

During the core committee meeting, several key issues were discussed in the presence of Shah. Selection of candidates for the upcoming bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies, Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, strengthening the state administration, performance of the party in the recently concluded grama panchayat elections and disgruntlement among sections of the party, are learnt to have featured in the discussions.

Sources said that Yediyurappa was asked to take measures to significantly improve the image of the state government - which has taken a beating due to allegations against party leadership by members - even as Shah heaped praise on the CM for his work.

The closed door meeting of only a section of BJP leaders - who are identified in Yediyurappa’s camp - reignited the debate on Yediyurappa’s future as CM. In a tweet, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that Shah’s assurance of Yediyurappa continuing as CM till the end of his tenure was “mere lip service. According to RSS leaders, Yediyurappa will be made to step down after April,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of legislators who had expected to meet Shah in Belagavi and petition him over the functioning of the government were asked to come to Delhi.