Shettar seeks report on industrial land use violation

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said stern action would be taken against those found diverting the land allotted for industries to other use or leasing out the same to others.

Speaking to reporters here, Shettar said, “Following the complaints that industrial land, at several places, is being used for real estate business, I have instructed the officials to carry out a land audit and submit a report, with figures and facts, on the status of industrial land use in the state.”

Based on the report, stringent action would be taken against the errant, he warned.

The minister said the government would come up with a new industrial policy in December.

“The draft for the all-inclusive new industrial policy is being readied.

The new policy will adopt the scientific pricing of the industrial land and aims to bring about a positive change in administration. The new policy will borrow the best features of the policies being adopted in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and other states,” Shettar said.

The Industry minister said that industry adalat would be organised in districts on a regular basis to address the problems of industrialists.