Shiv Sena protest near Karnataka borders at Shinoli in Belagavi district; MES rally cancelled

Leaders and activists of Shiv Sena staged protests at Shinoli village in Chandgad taluk in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district bordering Belagavi taluk demanding the removal of Kannada flag hoisted infront of Belagavi City Corporation.

Belagavi Police blocked the entry of Sena leaders near the state's borders by deploying police personnel and screening those passing to either side of the border.

Sena leaders attempted to force entry by inside the state by raising slogans and entered into altercation with the police personnel preventing their entry. It also resulted in the movement of vehicles being stopped on both the sides and large number of vehicles were lined along the roads.

City Police also banned the entry of Shiv Sena Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane to the city as it posed threat to law and order situation.

The rally announced by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) demanding removal of the Kannada flag hoisted in front of BCC was cancelled as the city Police denied them permission.

Leaders of the pro-Maharashtra outfit were asked to send their representatives to hold talks with the Deputy Commissioner and arrive at an amicable solution for the issue.