‘Shiva at masjid site,’ finds tambula prashne ritual

The ‘tambula prashne’ ritual conducted at Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira here by Hindu organisations, including VHP, on Wednesday ‘established the presence of Lord Shiva’ at the site which had witnessed a temple-like structure emerge out during the demolition of a mosque at Malali near Ganjimutt on the outskirts of the city.

Following the ritual conducted using nine betel leaves, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, inferred that the place belonged to a mutt.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell told DH that based on the findings, they had decided on holding ‘ashtamangala prashne’ (a ritual to trace the root cause of a long-pending problem and finding a solution to it through a combination of astrology and numerology).

“The date for ashtamangala prashne will be finalised soon. We will hold talks with the masjid committee and share findings of ‘tambula prashne’ with them. We will appeal to them to hand over the site to Hindu community,” he said and added that they were not keen on any conflict.

Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V said, “Only legal documents matter. Court will take an appropriate decision,” he said.