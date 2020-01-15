Shivakumar meets Krishna

Congress leader D K Shivakumar met senior BJP leader S M Krishna at his residence on Wednesday, leading to speculations about his visit, which is said to have lasted for over two hours.

The meeting comes even as Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders on Wednesday, holding talks over a rejig of the state unit.

However, Shivakumar sought to dismiss speculations. He told reporters that his visit was personal. “Everyone knows about the bond I share with S M Krishna. I visited his house to greet him for Sankranti,” he said.