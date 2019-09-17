Shivakumar moves Delhi HC, seeks copy of his statements

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar sought the court’s direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In his plea, the former minister claimed that the statement under Section 50 of the PMLA could only be recorded by the Director of the ED and the statement recorded by any other officer in the case be removed from the records.

During the day, Shivakumar, sitting MLA from Kanakapura Assembly seat, was produced before a trial court here on expiry of his ED custody and was remanded in judicial custody. Earlier, the ED officials also interrogated his daughter Aisshwarya.

According to sources, she was confronted with documents and statements made by Shivakumar with regard to a trip to Singapore he made with her in 2017. Aisshwarya is a trustee in an education trust floated by her father.

The ED had alleged that the trust, holding assets and businesses worth crores of rupees, operates engineering and other colleges and Aisshwarya is the main person behind them.

Separately, Congress MP D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar told reporters that he had faith in the judiciary and was confident that brother would get bail on Wednesday. He also said that all allegations made by the ED in the court were far from truth.