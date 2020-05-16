Shivamogga records three more COVID-19 cases including a child

Shivamogga recorded three more COVID-19 cases including a four-year-old girl child on Saturday. With this, the number of cases rose to 12.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said of three, two belong to single-family from Ripponet in Hosanagar taluk and the woman is from Sagar taluk. They had returned from Mumbai to their native places recently.

The man is 42 years (P1089) and his daughter. (1090) and the woman aged 38 years (P1088) were tested positive for COVID-19. They are undergoing treatment in McGann hospital.

It may be mentioned here that many people returned to Shivamogga district from other states including Maharashtra.

The throat swabs of all those who came from high-risk states had been sent to a laboratory for tests. The number of COVID-19 cases may rise in the coming days as the test reports are awaited.