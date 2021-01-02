Shivamogga to host two-day state BJP meeting

Shivamogga, known as the powerhouse of BJP, is hosting the state BJP core committee and executive meetings on January 2 and 3.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel is set to chair both the meetings.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Coal, Parliamentary Affairs and Mines Pralhad Joshi , BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh and other state leaders of the party are expected to attend the core committee meeting slated to be held in the city on Friday evening.

Sources in state BJP stated that around 15 to 18 leaders of the party will take part in the core committee meeting and the others would attend it virtually. The last meeting was held in Belagavi. The political developments that took place in the state over the last one month would be reviewed in the core committee meeting.

Besides, the issues related to ruckus that took place in the legislative council recently and suicide of former legislative council deputy chairman S L Dharme Gowda, anti-cow slaughter legislation and next course of action are likely to be discussed in the meeting slated to be held later in the day at Harsha hotel on Sagar road.

Speaking to DH, State BJP leader on condition of anonymity said there is no clarity whether the chief minister will reshuffle or expand his cabinet. So, the BJP in-charge of Karnataka -- Arun Singh -- and representatives from the Central leadership are likely to convey the message in the meeting.

The executive committee meeting is slated to be held in Prerana auditorium at the PES Institute of Technology & Management campus on the outskirts of the city run by by the chief minister's family members on January 3 between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Party flags adorned the city to greet and welcome the leaders arriving for the meet.