Shivamogga train derailed, no casualties

The KSR Bengaluru-Talaguppa Special (06529) was derailed on Thursday night and about 100 passengers escaped unhurt. However, the Friday train from Talaguppa to Mysuru (06228) is likely to be cancelled.

Railway officials could not be reached for details. But sources said that there were no casualties in the incident. "The train was on the way to Talaguppa and the derailment took place between Kumsi and Anandapuram section at around 8.25 pm. No injuries were reported," the source said.

The derailment is said to have taken place at an 8-degree curve, where the train was at a lower speed which helped in preventing a major accident.

Train cancelled

As a result of the derailment, the Talaguppa-Mysuru Express (06228) that was coming from Shivamogga was cancelled as officials started minor works and inspected safety of the tracks on the section.

Meanwhile, passengers onboard the train complained of the delay and seemed to be unaware of the derailment. An official explained that only one pair of the wheels of the locomotive was derailed.

A passenger, who was coming in the second train to Mysuru, took to Twitter and tagged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to complain about the issue, "Really?? 1200 people stranded!!! Worst people management. Without any notice, they are taking the train back to origin place. People who are sleeping do not even have a clue. What a way to start a new year!!@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal."