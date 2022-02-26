Shivotasva at Nandi Hills from this year

Shivotasva at Nandi Hills from this year

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the all-night festival and it will be attended by the chief minister and pontiffs from various parts of the sta

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 01:06 ist

After the state's nod for the ambitious 'Ropeway project' at Nandi hill, the famed hill station on the outskirts of Bengaluru will witness 'Shivotsava' on the premises of the historic Bhoga Nandeeshwara temple at the foothills.

While the first edition of the Shivotsava will be organised by the local associations along with the Chikkaballapura district administration, the subsequent editions will be organised by the state government similar to the Dasara festival and Hampi Utsava, according to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the all-night festival and it will be attended by the chief minister and pontiffs from various parts of the state.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lord Shiva
India News
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Nandi Hills

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

 