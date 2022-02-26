Shivotasva at Nandi Hills from this year

After the state's nod for the ambitious 'Ropeway project' at Nandi hill, the famed hill station on the outskirts of Bengaluru will witness 'Shivotsava' on the premises of the historic Bhoga Nandeeshwara temple at the foothills.

While the first edition of the Shivotsava will be organised by the local associations along with the Chikkaballapura district administration, the subsequent editions will be organised by the state government similar to the Dasara festival and Hampi Utsava, according to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the all-night festival and it will be attended by the chief minister and pontiffs from various parts of the state.

