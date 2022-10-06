Shoonya Peetarohana at Murugha Mutt sans seer

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana. Credit: DH Photo

Devotees of Murugha Mutt observed the annual ritual of Shoonya Peetarohana by placing the photo of Muriga Shantaveera Swami on the wooden chair, in the absence of the rape tainted incumbent seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

As per the tradition set by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the seer used to ascend the Shoonya Peeta, wearing a crown made of rudraksha, during the Sharana Samskruti Utsava.

On Thursday, the mutt was decked with flowers. The in-charge of the mutt, Mahanta Rudreshwar Swami oversaw the rituals amidst the chants hailing the kathru of the mutt by the devotees.

Decades back, the peetadhipatis of the mutt, wearing a golden crown and paduke (footwear), used to ascend the golden throne. Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana ended the custom and replaced the golden crown with the crown studded with rudraksha and golden throne with wooden chair.

Earlier in the day, the police prevented the former administrative officer S K Basavarajan and his wife Soubhagya from entering the mutt premises.

