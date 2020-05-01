Shops can open on alternate days in CN Halli, Tiptur: J C Madhuswamy

'Shops can open on alternate days in CN Halli, Tiptur'

DHNS
  • May 01 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 20:30 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

Law and District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the lockdown has been relaxed to a certain extent in Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur taluks and he has asked the merchants' association not to open all shops at once. He said that shops will be allowed to open in turns by maintaining social distancing norms.

He said that shops next to each other should discuss amongst themselves and open on alternate days to ensure that there is no crowding of people and the wearing of masks is mandatory. He also mentioned that barbers and liquor shops will remain closed. 

He said that traveling to Tumakuru and Bengaluru for a specific reason was allowed, but returning to CN Halli and Tiptur is banned. Only an onward journey is allowed. 

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

