Should we say 'swaraj and swadeshi movements'?

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly U T Khader said that the decision to allow polyester cloth material, instead of khadi, for the Tricolour is an insult to the freedom movement of the country.

"Tricolour is not just a piece of cloth. It has its own sanctity and emotions attached to it. It is a symbol of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. The government should protect the sanctity of the Tricolour," he said.

When the British introduced polyester clothes in India, Mahatma Gandhi had given a call for 'swaraj' and 'swadeshi' to encourage the production and exclusive consumption of hand-spun, hand-woven cloth of khadi. khadi and charkha were a symbol of patriotism and freedom struggle. It was used to overthrow the British administration in the country, he told mediapersons.

All the governments had been giving emphasis to khadi and promoting it. During the 75th year of India’s independence, the Centre should have given emphasis to khadi by giving a call to the citizens to wear khadi and promote it.

The government should announce sites and houses for those who are poor and shelterless in the country as a part of the 75th-year celebrations, he said.

"The central government speaks of promoting ‘Swadeshi’ but while implementing it, it promotes ‘videshi’ by allowing the import of polyester materials for manufacturing Tri-colour as a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. Was it to help China?," he sought to know. "The Centre should review its decision on the use of polyester material for Tricolour and promote Khadi," he said.

No proper guidelines

Stating that the Centre has asked all the houses, and business establishments to hoist the Tri-colour as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', Khader said that there are no clear guidelines about it. There is no proper supply of Tri-colour. If there are 1,000 to 2,000 houses in a village, only 300 Tri-colours are supplied.

Even the recent meeting, chaired by District-in-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar, too had failed to issue proper guidelines. Several Tri-colours that were supplied to the district are defective in nature. The price of the Tri-colours sold in post offices, banks and other places varies. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ should not be restricted to promotion alone, it should be implemented effectively, he said.