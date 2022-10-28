Siddaramaiah asks Congress top brass to finalise Karnataka CM candidates

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.
Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.
To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “the State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said
