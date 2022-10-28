Siddaramaiah asks top brass to finalise CM candidates

Siddaramaiah asks Congress top brass to finalise Karnataka CM candidates

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2022, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 06:49 ist
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “the State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

 