CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a thorough probe in connection with attack on MLA Tanveer Sait.

Siddaramaiah, who visited Columbia Asia Hospital, where Sait is undergoing treatment, said, criminals have no fear of law and order. The police must take stringent action against the accused.

According to the Police, the accused Farhaan Pasha is a Social Democratic Party of India worker. The crime looks pre-planned, he said.