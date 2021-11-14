Siddaramaiah dares CM to disclose Congress leaders’ names

Siddaramaiah dares CM to disclose Cong leaders’ names

I have information from my sources that two influential BJP leaders are involved in the (Bitcoin) scam, he said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 14 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 02:16 ist
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to reveal names of two Congress leaders alleged to have involved in the multi-crore Bitcoin scam.

Speaking to reporters in Badami, he said, "I have information from my sources that two influential BJP leaders are involved in the (Bitcoin) scam. He (Bommai) has the power to get it investigated. Let him reveal their names. A fair investigation will bring out the names of those who are involved it it. Action should be taken against those who are involved, be it from Congress, BJP or JD(S)," Siddaramaiah said.

Police claim that they have recovered bitcoins from the key accused Srikrishna alias Sriki. If so, who are the beneficiaries? Bommai should tell if bitcoins recovered from the hacker transferred to the accounts of politicians or officers. I don't have any hope of fair probe as police function under state government, he
said.

