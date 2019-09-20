Siddaramaiah files appeal

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court, seeking relief from trial in a two-decade old denotification case.

The special court for trial of MLAs and MPs has issued summons to Siddaramaiah, asking him to be present in the court on September 26 in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land denotification case.

RTI activist N Gangaraju had filed a complaint in Lakshmipuram police station of Mysuru and police had filed 'B report' after the investigation. Rejecting the 'B' report, the special court has initiated prosecution in the case. Siddaramaiah has moved the high court seeking to set aside the special court order.

The case:

The MUDA had notified 535 acres of land for MUDA Layout under Vijay Nagar second project in 1981. While Siddaramaiah was deputy chief minister of the state, 30 guntas of land at Vijay Nagar second stage was denotified in favour of a landowner - Papanna - in 1998. However, Siddaramaiah allegedly purchased 10 guntas of land and built his house in 1998. But the house was sold in 2004. RTI activist N Gangaraju had lodged a complaint in this regard.