Siddaramaiah flays diktat on disrupting Guv speech

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday criticized a ‘warning’ issued by the Karnataka Legislative Council against members trying to disrupt Governor Vajubhai R Vala’s address to the joint session scheduled on February 17.

In a bulletin issued by the Legislative Council Secretariat, MLCs have been reminded of Rule 26 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business that any “disrespect, obstruction or interruption” during the Governor’s speech will lead to suspension.

However, the bulletin issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat merely states that no member should cause obstruction or interruption before, during or after the Governor’s address.

Vala is scheduled to address both houses of the Karnataka Legislature on February 17. This will be the Governor’s first address to the joint session after the BJP came to power in July, last year.

Siddaramaiah said Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Legislative Council chairman Pratapchandra Shetty did not have the right to issue such a diktat. “Their responsibility is to run, and uphold the dignity of, the House. They can’t scuttle the freedom of expression of the members. It’ll be the murder of democracy,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress will take this up seriously when the legislature session starts February 17, Siddaramaiah said. “All MLAs, MLCs and MPs can’t be regulated unconstitutionally. Whatever I’ll speak will be the voice of the people,” he said.

Siddaramaiah along with other senior Congress leaders M Veerappa Moily, K J George, Dinesh Gundu Rao among others took part in a programme to observe the Martyr’s Day, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.