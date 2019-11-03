Siddaramaiah is accidental Opposition leader: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday charged that leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah had broken the record of senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily in uttering lies.

“Whenever Siddaramaiah opens his mouth, he utters lies. He has created history by breaking the record of Moily in uttering lies,” he told reporters here.

Ashoka termed Siddaramaiah as an accidental leader of the Opposition. “Either G Parameshwara or H K Patil should have been made leader of the Opposition,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that Siddaramaiah was indulging in false accusations as he was afraid of losing his chair of leader of the Opposition.

At Malur in Kolar district, Ashoka said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would complete his term.

“There are no charges of corruption in the 100-day administration of Yediyurappa,” he said.

To a question, Ashoka stated that there was better understanding between him and Yediyurappa.