Siddaramaiah learning astrology: Somashekar says BJP doesn't need his certificate

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said the BJP government and its ministers do not need the certificate of the former chief minister and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Somashekar said, the certificates of the BJP high-command and the Union Home Minister is enough.

Neither Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor the other ministers need Siddaramaiah's certificate. "He should stop predicting the future of the BJP and its government. Rather he should concentrate on his duties as Opposition Leader and on his own party affairs. Such statements, for publicity sake, are not good for him. He seems to be too free and looks like he is learning astrology. He is only predicting the removal of Yediyurappa since the past few months. But there is an issue of change in chief minister in the BJP," Somasekhar said.

He said, "The chief minister has handled the Covid-19 crisis and other issues ably. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself has lauded the chief minister in this regard. Yediyurappa will be CM for the remaining term of the government for two and a half years. Amit Shah has reiterated this. So there is no need for Siddaramaiah's certificate".