Siddaramaiah lobbying for Leader of Opposition post?

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is eying for Leader of Opposition in Assembly, met several party leaders here on Thursday.

The former chief minister, who was here to attend the state leaders’ meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and A K Antony. Though what transpired between them were not known, Siddaramaiah told reporters that he discussed the developments in the state politics.

He also said that he would meet Sonia on Friday.

If the party high command did not consider him for the Leader of the Opposition post, he had suggested senior leaders Krishna Byre Gowda and Ramesh Kumar’s names for the post, sources close to Siddaramaiah told DH.

Soon after Sonia’s taking over as the party president’s post, there was a buzz that she may overhaul the state units by appointing new office-bearers.

In Karnataka, former president Rahul Gandhi dissolved the entire state office-bearers, while Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Eshwar Khandre were allowed to continue in their respective posts.