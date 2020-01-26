Siddaramaiah meets Kharge amid Cong power tussle

In what is said to be a crucial meeting ahead of the selection of the new KPCC president and other posts, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah held a meeting at a private hotel here on Sunday.

According to sources, several key issues were discussed in the meeting, including that of whether the posts of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and leader of the Opposition (LoP) should be held by the same person.

Siddaramaiah urged Kharge to contest the Rajya Sabha elections from the state. The meeting between the two senior leaders is expected to settle some differences in the faction-ridden state unit. A few Congress leaders have been vocal in their opposition to the same leader holding the posts of CLP and LoP, with the likes of former DyCM G Parameshwara opposing it.

However, Siddaramaiah has remained adamant and maintained that both the constitutional posts should be held by the same individual.

The issue of the new KPCC president was also discussed during the meeting and Kharge is expected to communicate Siddaramaiah's views to the Congress high command.

Former minister M B Patil has batted in favour of Siddaramaiah, saying his knowledge of the state finances would help in cornering the BJP-led state government effectively in the upcoming Assembly session as the state government was grappling for funds.