Siddaramaiah meets Muslim, Christian delegations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday assured a delegation of Muslim thinkers that programmes aimed at minorities would be resumed while assuring Christian pastors that Constitutional rights of all communities would be protected.

Siddaramaiah separately met the Muslim and Christian delegations.

The CM first met Central Council of the Minority Muslim Thinkers Chavadi represented by Muzaffar Assadi, Mastan Biradar, Banu Mustakh and Rahmat Tarikere.

Siddaramaiah told them that the Congress’ five guarantees are being implemented and more grants would be allotted to minorities from next year. He also pointed out there was a misconception that minorities means only Muslims.

The Muslim delegation told the CM that the community was deprived of government schemes. They urged him to increase grants for the minority welfare department. They also sought minority polytechnic colleges.

In another meeting, Siddaramaiah met Christian pastors and other leaders under the banner of the Indian Christian Unity Forum.

Siddaramaiah told them that his government has decided to withdraw the “unconstitutional” anti-conversion law. He also said that “false cases” registered against pastors under the law would be reviewed. He promised more grants for the community in the next budget.

Other delegations

A delegation led by Peenya Industries Association president Manjunath H met Siddaramaiah and urged him to consider establishing a Peenya Industrial Township Authority among other demands.

The Karnataka Women Writers’ Association urged Siddaramaiah to release a special grant of Rs one crore for literary and cultural activities. A delegation led by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhat invited Siddaramaiah to watch ICC World Cup matches scheduled in Bengaluru this October. They also urged the government to give land for cricket stadiums in every district of the state. Siddaramaiah responded positively, according to a statement.