'Siddaramaiah not sidelined in Congress'

Former DyCM G Parameshwara dismissed rumours that former chief minister Siddaramaiah was alienated within the state Congress unit due to which he was campaigning alone for the bypolls.

Speaking to reporters, he said that different leaders were in-charge of the 15 constituencies and five-six leaders from the state were to campaign in all the 15 segments. "That was strategy. However, for you it appears that Siddaramaiah has been left alone," he said.

He has never been left alone, and Congress leaders are with him, Parameshwara said.

On why Siddaramaiah was campaigning alone, he said that previously the strategy was for all leaders to campaign together. "However, now the strategy is for leaders to campaign alone," he added.