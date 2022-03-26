Siddaramaiah performs ‘veerakunitha’, video goes viral

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah actively took part in the Siddarameshwara Jatra at his native Siddaramanahundi village on Thursday night.

He danced to the beats and performed ‘veerakunitha’ for more than 40 minutes and enthralled the villagers. The video has gone viral on social media.

His son Dr Yatindra has shared the video clip on his twitter account, which has been viewed by more than 1.11 lakh people.

While 741 have retweeted it, more than 5,000 people have hit the like button.

Reacting to the tweet, Minister Murugesh Nirani has tweeted, “Jatras mean celebration and happiness. Though we rise to great heights, we should not forget our roots. I recalled my village fair, watching former CM Siddaramaiah performing ‘veerakunitha’.”

However, a few have claimed it to be an election gimmick and said that it was his effort to make people believe that he is not anti-Hindus. He has been utilising the event for his convenience, a few have commented.

Siddaramaiah said, “I would have danced with more enthusiasm, if I was not diabetic. Though I am 74, I started dancing automatically to the beats. I have forgotten the songs, not the dance steps.”

Yatindra said, “My father used to dance during every jatra. The fair was not conducted over the last six years. We were surprised to see his enthusiasm, at this age. He learnt dance first and then joined school.”

Siddarameshwara Jatra was not conducted after 2016, due to temple renovation and the Covid-19 outbreak.

