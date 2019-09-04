Siddaramaiah slapping aide caught on camera

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was caught on camera slapping a party worker - Naganahalli Ravi - in Mysuru on Wednesday. The incident was shot by TV cameramen at Mandakalli airport, after he had addressed media persons. The incident has gone viral on social media.

Soon after Siddaramaiah briefed the media, Ravi is seen passing a phone to him, requesting the former CM to speak to someone. “Aye,” Siddaramaiah is heard saying, before landing a tight slap on the Congress worker and asking him to go away.

Congress leader C M Ibrahim and KPCC women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath are also seen in the video.

Siddaramaiah’s office, when contacted about the incident, said the Congress worker was an aide of Siddaramaiah and had tried to push the phone towards him, asking him to speak to some official and “recommend about him”. Irritated by his behaviour, Siddaramaiah slapped him, a statement said.

Ravi said Siddaramaiah had just “patted him” in the face and he wouldn’t mind even if he was slapped. “Siddaramaiah is like a father figure to me. I won’t be sad even if he slaps me. There is no need to misinterpret the incident,” he said.