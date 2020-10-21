Siddaramaiah snubs Yediyurappa over Karnataka floods, says as CM he should have met the people

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stated that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should have met people in flood-affected areas to know the facts, instead of conducting an aerial survey and holding officials' meeting.

"Officers give figures without visiting flood-affected places, and only people of flood-hit area can give true information. I will meet flood-affected people in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar and other districts on October 25 and 26," he said.

Charging that the economy has collapsed due to the failures of the BJP government, Siddaramaiah stated that the B S Yediyurappa-led government has availed Rs 1.30 lakh crore loan, while funds are not released even to construct houses for flood-affected people. Funds for reconstructing houses which collapsed due to last year's floods were not released, while flood situation has again emerged this time. Union Government has also not come to the help of flood-affected people, he lamented.

On Covid-19 situation

"The Covid-19 situation was also not managed properly, and I am afraid that India may become No 1 globally in terms of the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Clapping, lighting lamps, and beating jagate were their only achievement during Covid-19 situation," Siddaramaiah criticised.

In reply to an allegation against him about the fall of JD(S)-Congress coalition government, he said, "MLAs went against H D Kumaraswamy government as funds were not released for their constituencies, and that was not the case when I was the chief minister. Who are the BJP leaders to charge that I troubled H D Deve Gowda's family? Why were they silent so far? They are now speaking so because elections have come".

Mosque-temple issue at Mathura or Kashi is not people's problem. But, BJP leaders are trying to play communal politics to create division among people, Siddaramaiah charged.