Siddaramaiah to be felicitated by Maharashtra Cong, NCP

Siddaramaiah to be felicitated by Maharashtra Congress, NCP on July 25

Siddaramaiah will fly from here to Kolhapur, from where he would drive to Sangli by road to attend a programme organised by the MPCC.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:29 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated in Maharashtra by the state's Pradesh Congress Committee as well as ally NCP on Sunday, to mark the massive victory of the Congress in last month's Assembly elections.

According to the itinerary released by the Chief Minister's office, Siddaramaiah will fly from here to Kolhapur, from where he would drive to Sangli by road to attend a programme organised by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

This would be Siddaramaiah's maiden visit to Maharashtra after becoming the Chief Minister for the second time.

He would then fly to Baramati -- on invitation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar -- to attend a function on the birth anniversary of 18th century Maratha queen Ahilyadevi Holkar organised by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Vikas Pratishthan, where he would also be felicitated, sources close to the Karnataka chief minister said.

Pawar wrote to Siddaramaiah on June 9 inviting him to Baramati -- the NCP leader's home turf in Pune district -- saying the people of Maharashtra would like to felicitate him.

Pawar said the Karnataka Assembly elections have demonstrated the strength of "secular forces" and have again paved the way for a change in the political dynamics of the nation. “The reverberations of the elections have reached and permeated through Maharashtra and the people here are enthused to welcome and felicitate you in Maharashtra,” Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister of Maharashtra, said in the letter.

According to Pawar, the Dhangar community, which has consistently supported him throughout his political career, has taken the initiative to invite and felicitate Siddaramaiah.

Leaders of the community wished to felicitate Siddaramaiah on the occasion of Ahilyadevi Holkar's birth anniversary. “I do personally invite you on behalf of the community and the people of Maharashtra,” Pawar added.

In the May 10 Karnataka elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got just 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Maharashtra
NCP
Congress
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

 