Siddaramaiah vacates Cauvery bungalow

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah moved into a government-allotted bungalow behind Gandhi Bhavan in Kumara Park East on Wednesday. The Congress leader moved out of Cauvery bungalow, located next to Chief Minister's home office Krishna.

Siddaramaiah had to vacate the house as Yediyurappa, who was earlier residing in his Dollar's Colony house, decided to move into Cauvery. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah is now neighbour of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, his bete noire. The two leaders are known for frequent spars with each other as political rivals.