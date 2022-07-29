Siddaramaiah wants CM to resign, Bommai loses cool

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday ruled out resignation while asserting that his government is "capable" of handling the situation in the wake of murders in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

"There is no question of anybody resigning," Bommai told reporters.

Bommai was responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s criticism of his government.

Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra because "the government failed to provide safety to citizens and that the law-and-order situation has collapsed."

Siddaramaiah said Bommai has to take responsibility as "the intelligence wing comes under him."

Hitting back at Siddaramaiah, Bommai said: "When Siddaramaiah was there (as CM), there were 32 killings. What was he doing? It’s not right to do politics in everything."

Losing his cool, Bommai said not everything that Siddaramaiah says is true. "We know how to handle the situation. In the first murder case (Mohammed Masood), we’ve arrested the accused. In other cases also, action will be taken," he said.

Blaming the SDPI and PFI, Bommai said the previous Congress government allowed the two outfits to grow by withdrawing more than 200 cases against their workers. "They even attacked Congress MLA Tanveer Sait," Bommai said. "Now, they’re doing their thing again."

According to Bommai, there’s more to the murders that have taken place. “This is an organised crime. These things shouldn’t happen. But, the anti-social forces are being given some encouragement, even political. They’re coming from across the Kerala border. There are many aspects to this,” he said. “Wait for a few days and you’ll see the action.”